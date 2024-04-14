Balkh's Chahi District Residents Lack Access To Basic Services

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Residents of the newly created Chahi district in northern Balkh province say they lack access to basic services such as electricity, schools, hospital, roads and drinking water.

Abdul Hai, a resident of Chahi district, said the town was separated from Dawlatabad district province after the Islamic Emirate's return.

He said the residents of the district had no access to electricity, health centers, roads and drinking water and urged the government to address these problems.

Abdul Razaq, another resident, said Chahi was one of the poor areas and its residents were struggling with where many problems.

He cited lack of clean drinking water, electricity, standard roads and health centers as the main problems and challenges of the residents of this district.

Another resident said they often witnessed traffic accidents due to the bad condition of the district road.

“The road is bumpy. We lack electricity and water and as a result face problems and the government should pay attention.”

Some other residents made similar complaints and asked the government to take serious measures to solve them.

On the other hand, local officials also acknowledge problems mentioned by the residents and vow to solve them.

Hafizullah, the Chahi district deputy head, said he had shared the problems of the residents with local authorities. He said every problem would be solved.

Two new districts - Alborz and Chahi - have been created in Balkh province after the caretaker government took control.

