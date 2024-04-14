American Senate leader declares loss of war by Ukraine

(MENAFN) Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has voiced concerns over Ukraine's military predicament, attributing its challenges on the battlefield to a lack of American financial support. Schumer urged House Republicans to swiftly pass the USD61 billion aid bill, emphasizing the urgency of providing assistance to Ukraine amid ongoing conflict.



In a speech addressing the upcoming United States legislative agenda, Schumer highlighted the critical need for the funding proposal, which was approved by the Democrat-majority Senate in mid-February but has yet to be voted on by the Republican-majority House. He lamented the delay, asserting that the bill has languished for 55 days while Ukrainian forces continue to face adversity without adequate support.



Describing the situation in Ukraine as dire, Schumer underscored the urgency of providing assistance to bolster the country's military capabilities. He argued that the failure to pass the funding bill has exacerbated Ukraine's challenges on the battlefield, leading to dwindling resources and mounting casualties.



Schumer attributed Ukraine's struggles in the war to congressional inaction, particularly citing opposition from the hard-right faction. He urged House Speaker Mike Johnson to prioritize the passage of the aid bill, emphasizing its significance for Ukraine, America, and the preservation of democracy. Failure to act, Schumer warned, would represent a significant setback and hand a victory to Russian President Vladimir Putin.



This sentiment echoes Schumer's previous remarks during a visit to Ukraine in late February, where he emphasized the pivotal role of American assistance in bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities and ultimately prevailing over Russian aggression. As the conflict persists and Ukraine's military resources dwindle, the urgency of providing timely support remains paramount in the eyes of United States lawmakers.

