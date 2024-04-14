Dr. Angela Carswell Wins Two 3rd Place Awards for the Book The Top Shelf Wife at The BookFest® Awards Spring 2024

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) The Top Shelf Wife helps individuals seeking to nurture themselves, support others, and strengthen communities.



Author and educator, Dr. Angela Carswell, celebrates her recent success as a winner of The BookFest Awards Spring 2024, marking a significant milestone in her literary journey. Her acclaimed book, The Top Shelf Wife, has garnered attention for its insightful blend of research, loving guidance, and introspection, offering a blueprint for personal growth and fostering meaningful connections in today's society.



In her statement, Dr. Carswell expresses gratitude for the recognition of her diligent efforts and the book's contribution to empowering readers to find their voice and establish authentic connections. As a retired educator and dedicated wife and mother, Dr. Carswell brings a wealth of experience and wisdom to her work.



The Top Shelf Wife has three key aspects that really make it stand out:



A foundation in extensive research, drawing from over 20 reputable references including influential figures like Maxwell Maltz, insights from The Huberman Lab, and case study of biographies by Michelle Obama and Angela Bassett and Courtney Vance

A captivating writing style infused with artful suggestions

A unique approach that transforms nuanced concepts into practical, achievable practices.



Dr. Carswell's book inspires and equips readers with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of relationships and personal growth.



Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, "I am delighted to announce Dr. Angela Carswell as the winner of the 3rd Place finishing in Relationships: Love & Marriage and the Self-Help: Happiness & Success categories at The BookFest Awards. This year's competition was exceptional, and Dr. Angela Carswell should be very proud of this outstanding accomplishment."



The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.



ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dr. Angela Carswell is a mother and mentor of two mid-20s offspring, wife of a retired Army Officer and civilian Senior DBA, and retired middle school teacher of 17 years with a Doctorate of Education in Curriculum and Instruction. As a result of witnessing the struggles of young adults stumbling to find

footing in relationships, she became an avid reader of marriage mindset, relational research, mindfulness techniques, and self-help research.



Dr. Carswell is currently pursuing her passion for nurturing and supporting families by authoring books that spark transformational conversations. Asking the right questions in the classroom, as with life, opens doors to understanding. Merging the art of education with the science of healthy connection is the result.



