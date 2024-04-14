Russian FM Calls Israeli Strike On Iranian Diplomatic Mission In Damascus 'Political Killing'

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday called theApril 1 Israeli strike on the Iranian diplomatic mission inDamascus that left at least 13 people dead, including ahigh-ranking general, a“political killing,” Azernews reports, citing the release of theRussian FM.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Lavrov condemnedthe Israeli attack in a phone talk with his Iranian counterpartHossein Amir-Abdollahian.

“Any attacks on diplomatic and consular facilities, theinviolability of which is guaranteed by the relevant ViennaConventions, are categorically unacceptable, as well as politicalkillings,” he said.

Seven Iranian military advisers are said to have been killed inthe attack, including Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander ofIran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), whom Tel Avivaccused of taking part in planning the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion.

The top diplomats exchanged of views on the state of affairs inthe Middle East, and agreed to maintain the“high level ofcoordination” on regional and global issues.

“The sides stressed the interest of both sides in consistentlyincreasing political and diplomatic, as well as trade and economiccooperation, including in the transport and logistics sector,including transit transportation,” the ministry said.