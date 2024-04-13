17 People Killed In Two Separate Incidents In China

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beijing: Seventeen people died and others injured or reported missing in two separate incidents in China, Chinese Xinhua news agency reported today.

Twelve people died and six were reported missing after a boat capsized in Qinhuangdao City, north China's Hebei Province, on Saturday according to local authorities.

The accident caused 31 people to fall into the water. So far, 25 people have been rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment, while 12 of them have been confirmed dead. Rescue efforts are underway.

In another incident, seven people died in a gas poisoning on Saturday in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to the local emergency management bureau.

The accident occurred at a farm in Lichun Township, Pengzhou, a county-level city administered by Chengdu. An investigation into the cause of the incident are underway.