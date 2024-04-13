Iran Launches Drones Toward Israel: Israeli Army

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, April 14 (IANS) Iran has launched unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) toward Israel, the Israeli military said.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Saturday evening in a press briefing that the drones would take several hours to arrive in Israeli airspace and that the country's defence systems would try to intercept them, Xinhua news agency reported.

An official statement said the Israeli airspace will be closed from 12:30 a.m.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it is "constantly monitoring the operational situation".

According to the statement, "the IDF Aerial Defense Array is on high alert, along with Israel Air Force fighter jets and Israeli Navy vessels that are on a defence mission in Israeli air and naval space."

Iranian media reported that about 50 UAVs have been launched.

Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported that the drones were launched from Iran as well as from other countries allied with Iran.

Israel has been on heightened alert over the past few days following Iranian threats to avenge the killing of seven Iranian officers in its consular building in Damascus, Syria, earlier in April, which was carried out by Israel, according to Iran.