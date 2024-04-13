Bournvita To Be Removed From 'Health Drinks' Category. Govt Says 'There Is No...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bournvita and other similar bevrages should be removed from the health drink category on e-commerce platforms as there is no 'health drink' category defined under Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS Act 2006), Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a letter issued to the e-commerce companies Read: 'Big joke': Social media influencer FoodPharma takes on major brown bread brands in IndiaIn the letter, dated 10 April, the Ministry of Commerce advised the e-commerce companies to remove Bournvita and other beverages from 'health drinks' category.\"National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), a statutory body constituted under Section (3) of the Commission of Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 after its inquiry under Section 14 of CRPC Act 2005 concluded that there is no 'health drink' defined under FSS Act 2006, rules and regulations submitted by FSSAI and Mondelez India Food Pvt Ltd,\" the ministry said in a notification, dated April 10,\" said the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade in its letter.A year ago, Bournvita, had entered into a controversy because of its high content of sugar levels. A few days later, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) asked the Mondelez India-owned brand to remove all“misleading” commercials claiming of several health benefits with the consumption of the drink, reported Economic Times, referring to PTI. The action by the child rights body came after a video threw light upon the high sugar content in the beverage, which was earlier often labelled as“health drink” in several ads a notice to Bournvita, the NCPCR also asked the confectionary major to send a detailed explaination or report in the matter. The action by NCPCR came after it received a complaint alleging that Bournvita promotes itself as a health drink and make claims like improving children's growth and development regardless of its high percentage of sugar and other ingredients that may impact children's health.

