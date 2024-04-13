'Vested Political Interest': Delhi LG Targets AAP, Bins 'Rumour' About Electricity, Water And Bus Subsidies

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In an indirect reference to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, Lieutennant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday assured that the ongoing subsidies on electricity, water and bus fare will continue in Delhi asking people to not pay attention to 'rumours' spread by“vested political interests”.Rumours are being propagated that the central government and the lieutenant governor would stop the subsidy schemes, said a press statement released by the Raj Niwas, reported PTI Saxena took a serious note in the matter of“patently false and deliberately misleading” statements by members of a particular political party and its ministers, reported PTI citing the press release statement. According to the press release, the misleading statement related to \"free\" electricity, water and bus rides for women were being spread among people claiming that these subsidies will be stopped since Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in jail.(More to come)

