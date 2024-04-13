Randeep Hooda On ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’: 'We Have Grown Screen By Screen'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda is over-the-moon with his directorial debut“Swatantra Veer Savarkar” which has raked in Rs 29.15 crore worldwide since its release on March 22.

Talking about the collection, he said in spite of all the naysaying and the negativity put out for the film,“it is turning out to be a sleeper hit.”

Randeep was present at the private screening of“Swatantra Veer Savarkar” held in the national capital on Saturday, he spoke about the film touching Rs 29.15 crores worldwide.

He told IANS:“Inspite of all the naysaying and the negativity put out for the film, it is turning out to be a sleeper hit and I am very glad not only as an actor but as a filmmaker as well.”

With the film, Randeep returned to the silver screen as a solo lead after almost seven years.

“It has been 7-8 years people have seen me on a big screen and a lead role so it was a big opportunity for me and I am so grateful to god that it has come as a well-timed thing not just as an actor but as a filmmaker because as an actor you are just a part of the story as a filmmaker you are the storyteller,” Randeep said.

The actor said he did take a lot of“risque treatment for the movie.”

“Breaking the fourth wall and a lot of movies in English. But still it was a poignant story to be told and it is an alternate take at what we have been fed as our history,” he said.

The movie was released alongside Kunal Kemmu's“Madgaon Express”. With eyeballs getting divided and less screen counts played foul.

“We do have fewer screens in the Northern states. Maharashtra and down south has a lot of screens. Northern states have lesser screen count and the best way to boost the business is to have more screens and to have it more available for more people.”

Randeep added:“Our release was a very limited release but we've grown screen by screen and I am very happy and maybe my next movie will have a larger screen count.

The private screening, which can easily be tagged as a VIP event with the who's who from the world of politics and legal heads stepping in to watch the film, was hosted by advocates Manish Mohan and Vineet Dhanda.

Talking about why he wanted to screen the film, Mohan said:“I have screened this movie not only to see and learn more about Savarkar ji but also as a tribute to people like Randeep Hooda who has imbibed the legend and revived him on screen while taking us through the freedom movement of that era.”