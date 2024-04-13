Vereshchuk Outlines Details Of Strategy For Reintegrating De-Occupied Territories

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A recently presented draft Strategy for restoring state power and reintegrating the de-occupied territories has been sent to the central government for official approval, which will serve as the basis for adopting relevant laws and regulations on the activities of state bodies in the de-occupied territory.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk said this in an exclusive comment to Ukrinform within the framework of the meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine.

"The strategy on the de-occupied territories has been developed and presented to the central executive authorities for official approval. The document, which is voluminous and requires a lot of coordination and energy concentration, has been in development since last year, as there are many tasks and problems. The de-occupation strategy outlines the state's plan for de-occupation and reintegration... It provides a clear direction, for example, for the first 30 days, 100 days, and beyond. While territories can be de-occupied, it is important to ensure that people are reintegrated properly," said Vereshchuk.

According to her, the strategy has been discussed initially with the public, human rights organizations, and ministries that developed the provisions. The document sets seven clear goals, with tasks and steps for each goal, i.e. what needs to be done and who should do it.

“For example, we analyzed the legislation to determine what laws need to be adopted, what is missing... to take certain steps after de-occupation,” she said.

Vereshchuk noted that each ministry has now received a clear plan, and the implementation of this plan will be monitored by the Ministry for Reintegration. In particular, the Ministry has established a special de-occupation headquarters that meets weekly.

Photo: Facebook / Iryna Vereshchuk