Strategy Launched To Make Jordan 'A Mining Country' In 2033

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)



Amman, Apr. 13 (Petra) - The government seeks to transform Jordan into "a mining state" in 2033, by raising the mining sector's contribution to the gross domestic product to JD2.1 billion, compared to JD0.7 billion currently.

Under the National Mining Strategy, which was recently approved by Council of Ministers, the sector's workers will increase to 27.500, while value of its exports will jump to JD3.5 billion from JD1 billion.

This shift comes in implementation of Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) in the mining axis, and assurances of His Majesty King Abdullah II on the necessity of accelerating procedures required to stimulate investment in mineral exploration.

In this regard, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources worked to implement a number of measures, primarily was the strategy's preparation outlined by WOOD MAKENZIK.Additionally, the ministry completed the EMV's mining sector initiatives and projects during the year 2023, and approved its priorities in the vision's executive program.According to the ministry, 11 memorandums of understanding (MoU) were signed within the initiative to increase investment opportunities in Jordan's extractive industries and 3 memorandums of cooperation with several companies.In statements to "Petra," the ministry said it will complete work on the initiatives during the year 2024 and push MoUs to the stage of value-added mining operations in extractive industries.The strategy aligns with EMV and classification of the mining sector among high-value industries, based on the outcomes of multiple workshops held with stakeholders in the Kingdom's public and private sectors to discuss mechanisms for enhancing role of the mining sector and addressing obstacles.