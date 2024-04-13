You Are The Best Player And You Can Finish Games Well: KL Rahul’S Words Of Wisdom To Badoni

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, April 13 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Ayush Badoni acknowledged the support and guidance from skipper KL Rahul and head coach Justin Langer that helped him score brilliant 55 off 35 deliveries against Delhi Capitals (DC)on Friday.

Despite the initial struggle of Lucknow Super Giants and the pressure of a challenging situation, Badoni's knock showcased his grit and skill, turning the tide for his team. His 73 runs partnership with Arshad Khan helped Lucknow post a total of 167 for 6 against Delhi.

Speaking to the press after his fifty on Friday, Ayush Badoni revealed he had been to Australia to train under Justin Langer in a camp organised by Lucknow in September 2023.

"I also share a good bond with Justin Langer. I also went to Australia last year, where Justin taught me many things and helped me improve my game," Badoni said.

"I went to Australia in September where we had training with Justin Langer sponsored by Lucknow Super Giants. I was with Justin for about one week to 10 days there. He helped me enhance by batting. That helped me a great deal," he added.

Prior to the season, the 24-year-old had a successful Ranji Trophy season, amassing 333 runs in 6 games, including a century and a fifty. Despite scoring 29 runs in the first four matches for LSG in the 2024 Indian Premier League, including three single-digit scores, Badoni bounced back scoring runs for his team.

"I have many conversations with KL Rahul. He always backs me. He tells me that 'You are the best player and you can finish games well," Badoni said.

"The start of the season wasn't good for me, but I was doing well in the nets. I was confident. I am thankful to KL Rahul and Justin Langer who continued to back me," he added.

However, the brilliant half-century of Badoni went in vain as Delhi Capitals riding on Jake Fraser-McGurk 55 and Kuldeep Yadav three-fer claimed the victory for visitors by three wickets.