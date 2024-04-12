Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 33,634: Ministry

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, April 13 (IANS) The Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip said that the Palestinian death toll has risen to 33,634 as a result of the ongoing Israeli attacks on the enclave.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 89 Palestinians and wounded 120 others, bringing the total death toll to 33,634 and injuries to 76,214 since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Ministry said on Friday in a statement.

The bodies of some victims remained buried under the rubble and scattered on the roads as the Israeli army prevented ambulance and civil defence crews from reaching them, according to the statement as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Meanwhile, at least three Palestinians were killed on Friday in confrontations with Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank, Palestinian medical sources said.

Hamas confirmed one of those killed was a local commander of the movement.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through southern Israel on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.