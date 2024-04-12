Gold Stocks Lead Volume On TSX As Gold Hits New High (TSX: AR) (TSX: BTO) (TSX: K)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource covering mining stocks reports on today's volume leaders on the TSX as gold hits a new record. As gold trades as $2,432.20, up 59.50 or 2.51%, investors are on the hunt for gold stocks in this morning's session.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR ), a Canadian-based gold producer with a portfolio of operations in North America. Focused on becoming a low-cost, mid-tier gold producer, one of the top traders on the TSX, trading at $0.4350, up 0.0050 or 1.1628 on volume of over 4.6 Million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO ) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) is also on the TSX most active traders list, currently at $4.2000, gaining 0.2600, up 6.6074% on volume of over 3 Million shares...B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, a mine under construction in northern Canada and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia and Finland

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K ) (NYSE:KGC), a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada, is also as top trader on the TSX this morning, The stock is trading at $9.34, gaining 0.48, up 5.42% on volume of over 2.2 Million on the TSX.

Mining investors can learn about mining stocks at Investorideas from the Exploring Mining podcast - named as the number one mining podcast to listen to for 2024

