Here’S Why Duniya Vijay’S Daughter, Monica Vijay Changed Her Name To Rithnya Vijay

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ahead of her much-anticipated debut in the film industry, Monica Vijay, daughter of renowned actor Duniya Vijay, has made a significant decision-to change her name to Rithnya. This move aims to differentiate herself from her sister Monisha and avoid any confusion in the industry.

Duniya Vijay, a well-known figure in the Sandalwood industry, is set to star in a new film directed by Jadesh Kumar Hampi, portraying a resilient character facing life's challenges. The recently unveiled poster of the movie has stirred excitement among fans.

Salaga: Duniya Vijay receives blessings from Shivarajkumar before starting work on directorial debut

Monica, one of Vijay's three children, opted for the name change to establish her own identity as she ventures into the colourful world of cinema. With aspirations to follow in her father's footsteps, Monica's decision reflects her determination to make a mark in the industry.

After Kichcha Sudeep, Duniya Vijay turns director with Salaga

In an interview, Monica shared her reasons for the name change, citing the need to avoid confusion with the names Monica and Monisha, which were already familiar to people. By adopting the name Rithnya, she hopes to set herself apart and build her own identity in the industry.

As Duniya Vijay prepares for his upcoming project under the direction of Jadesh Kumar Hampi, Monica's decision marks a significant milestone in her journey as an actress, generating anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting her debut alongside her father.