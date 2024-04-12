Cache Of Arms & Ammunition Recovered From J&K's Kupwara

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 12 (IANS) Security forces recovered a large cache of arms & ammunition from J&K's Kupwara district on Friday, officials said.
A BSF spokesman said that based on specific Information about the presence of terrorists in the area of Gangbug Forest in Kupwara, a joint operation was launched by the BSF, the Army and the J&K Police.
"The successful operation led to the recovery of a huge cache of arms, ammunition & other warlike stores. The recoveries include 6 under barrel grenade launchers (UBGL), 5 hand grenades, 23 Chinese hand grenades, 9 40-mm MGL rounds, a pistol, 9 pistol magazines, 65 pistol rounds, an AK-47 rifle, 5 AK magazines, 1,135 AK rounds, an IED, 175 Pika gun rounds, 2 binoculars and 2 Passive night vision sights," the spokesman said.
