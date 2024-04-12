Oppn Demanding Caste-Based Survey To Divide Society: BJP Chief J P Nadda

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, April 12 (IANS) BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday said the INDI alliance is demanding a caste-based survey, but its real agenda is to divide the people in the name of caste and creed.

The BJP president said the opposition has nothing to say to the people of this country and therefore, they came up with the idea of caste-based survey.

"BJP wasn't against the caste-based survey in the country, instead we stand with the proposal, but their (opposition's) purpose is to divide the people, which the BJP won't allow ever," he said.

Addressing a public rally in Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP chief said Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on GYAN. Elaborating further, he said G stands for 'gareeb' (poor), Y for 'yuva' (youth), A stands for 'annadata' (farmer) and N for 'nari- shakti' (women empowerment).

"Before 2014, India's politics used to be based on caste, colour, region and religion, which has changed. Politics of appeasement will no longer stand in the country. Congress has always played politics of appeasement, now they are exposed and they have nothing to say to the people," he claimed.

He appealed to the citizens of Chhindwara to elect BJP's Vivek Banti Shahu as their Lok Sabha MP, to make an end to "parivarvad".

"All the opposition parties are busy in launching their family members and Nakul Nath is one of them. I would appeal to the citizens of Chhindwara to elect a BJP candidate as your MP this time," he added.

The BJP chief addressed two public rallies in Sidhi and Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, and both the constituencies will go for poll in the first phase on April 19.

MP's four other Lok Sabha seats which will go to polls in the first phase are - Jabalpur, Mandla, Shahdol and Balaghat.