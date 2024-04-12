GLS Ranks India’S No. 1 Law School For Fifth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- IANS) London, April 12 (IANS) In an unprecedented achievement and recognition, the Jindal Global Law School (GLS) at O.P. Jindal Global University has been ranked the No. 1 Law School in India for the 5th year in a row.

GLS is also placed 72nd rank in the world, making it the only law school in India to be featured among the TOP-100 in the world.

It must be noted that the Jindal Global Law School has jumped to the 72nd rank in the world this year from 84th rank last year, demonstrating an upward trajectory by 12 ranks!

To produce the rankings for this year, QS analysed the reputation and research output of almost 5,000 institutions.

From this group, 1,561 were ranked across 55 subjects and 5 broad subject areas, creating over 19,100 entries. These figures reflect the scale and comprehensiveness behind this undertaking that QS carries out in order to produce these subject rankings.

To rank the institutions by subject, QS considers academic reputation; employer reputation; research citations; H-index, an index that attempts to measure the stability of impact and quality of the work published by the institution's scholars; and International Research Network (IRN), a measure of efficiency of establishing stable research collaborations.

Naveen Jindal, Founding Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University commented on JGLS achieving this remarkable feat and said:“The consistency with which JGLS has been featured as the country's top law school in the prestigious QS World University Rankings points to the fact that it has never wavered in its mission of providing world-class education in India.

“The emergence of JGLS as India's No. 1 law school in just over a decade of its existence also signifies the thirst for quality education among the youth of the country. It is a matter of immense pride for me that JGLS has been successful in fulfilling their aspirations.

“I am particularly thrilled by the fact that JGLS has retained the number 1 position in India for five consecutive years. I am confident that the dedication of the faculty and staff of JGU will inspire us to remain steadfast in our commitment to raising the bar of legal education.”

Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal University said:“I am delighted to share that Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) has been ranked No. 1 in India for five years in a row in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024.

“Globally, JGLS has been ranked 72nd, making it the only law school in India to be featured among the TOP-100 in the world. This is indeed an Epochal moment for JGU and JGLS. It must be emphasised that JGLS was established 15 years ago with 10 faculty members and 100 students in 2009, JGLS today has over 5,500 students and over 550 full-time faculty members.

“It has achieved such distinction in a remarkably short time due to its pedagogy, teaching standards, research outcomes and international partnerships which has made it the premier law school in the country today.”

Besides JGLS, two other Law Schools from India have made it to the prestigious list this year -- National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru (ranked 151-200), and the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi (ranked 201-250).

JGLS has been ranked higher than such globally reputed institutions as University of Nottingham, UK (ranked 78th), University of Texas at Austin, USA (ranked 79th), Waseda University, Japan (ranked 84th) and George Washington University, USA (ranked 89th), Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore (ranked 91st), Boston University, USA (ranked 93rd), Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China (ranked 94th), University of Vienna, Austria (ranked 98th), University of Geneva, Switzerland (ranked 99th) in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024.

In 2023, JGLS researchers showcased their commitment by publishing over 175 papers in various Scopus-indexed sources, marking a notable 25 per cent increase from the previous year. Impressively, this output surpassed the combined publications of the top four National Law Schools (NLUs) by over 60 per cent.

Over half of JGLS's 2023 publications in Scopus-indexed forums stemmed from collaborations with national and international institutes. It is not just in producing top-quality research that JGLS has aced.

It has raised the bar in teaching by hiring top-notch global talent from the academia and the legal profession, promoting interdisciplinary education and collaborating with renowned universities around the world. The faculty members of JGLS come from 38 countries and regions.

As internationalisation is a key focus of JGU, JGLS has forged 235 international collaborations with the world's top universities and law schools.

JGU is proud of the gender diversity of the students and faculty of JGLS. While 56 per cent of JGLS' faculty members are women, I am most delighted to share with you that over 70 per cent of the school's leadership positions are held by women.

Similarly, the majority of JGL students (53 per cent) are women. In alignment with the university's ethos of equity and inclusivity, generous scholarships are provided to students on the basis of merit, financial need and academic performance.

During the past 15 years, over 11,500 JGLS students have benefited from different types of scholarships, amounting to over Rs. 250 crores.