Saudi FM Discusses Situation In Gaza With US Counterpart

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 11 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.

This came in a phone call, initiated by Blinken Thursday, said the Saudi Foreign Ministry in a statement.

It added that the minister and the secretary reviewed efforts for de-escalation in the region and increasing the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

They also touched upon regional developments and several issues of common concern including the conflict in Sudan. (end)

