Paychex Recognized For Excellence In Health & Well-Being By Business Group On Health

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 11, 2024 - Paychex, Inc. , a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, employee benefits, insurance services, and payroll, has again been named among the Business Group on Health's Best Employers for Excellence in Health & Well-being. For the 10th time, Paychex has been recognized for the company's commitment to providing comprehensive and innovative benefits programs that advance the health and well-being of over 16,000 employees.

Paychex is one of 54 large U.S. employers to be recognized by a committee of judges based on comprehensive award criteria, including:



Holistic well-being strategy, including mental health, financial security, physical health, social connectedness, job satisfaction, flexibility, and time away

Engagement and the employee experience Metrics and program evaluation

The organizations honored all demonstrate a well-being strategy with measurable objectives and incorporate the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion into their health and well-being programs.

Paychex is also one of 10 companies to earn additional acknowledgment for a commitment to employees' emotional well-being through mental health programs.

“This is the 10thtime Paychex has been honored by Business Group on Health for delivering strategic health and well-being programs that support our employees,” said John Gibson , Paychex president and CEO.“Receiving additional recognition for how we are addressing employees' emotional well-being is especially meaningful. We understand that mental health is as important as physical health and will continue to provide Paychex employees and their families with programs that support stress management, mindfulness, and overall happiness. At Paychex, we believe that happier and healthier employees create more engaged and productive teams that best serve our customers and our communities.”

Gibson added,“This strong commitment to our own benefits and well-being programs has allowed us to develop the deep insight and expertise needed to help our small and medium-sized business customers build affordable benefits strategies for their employees. Offering a competitive benefits package is critical for them to successfully compete against larger businesses for quality talent in a tight labor market.”

Paychex offers employees holistic benefits like world-class training , comprehensive medical and dental insurance, retirement savings and financial wellness programs, and extended mental, emotional, and physical resources such as the Employee Assistance Program (EAP), resilience training, and virtual meditation.

The company also supports well-being within the communities the company serves by contributing to local non-profit organizations that address mental health, physical health, financial health, and professional skills development. In 2023, the Paychex Charitable Foundation awarded four $1 million grants in funding to Mental Health America, Feeding America®, Junior Achievement USA®, and the National Urban League.

“I am delighted to honor each and every one of these employers, which demonstrably enhanced the health and well-being of employees and their families through leading-edge initiatives,” said Ellen Kelsay, Business Group on Health president and CEO.“In addition, their novel and impactful approaches focused on critical workforce issues, such as mental health and health equity. We congratulate all the winners.”

A full list of winners is available here . To learn more about Paychex employee benefits and well-being programs, visit our benefits page .

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is an industry-leading HCM company delivering a full suite of technology and advisory services in human resources, employee benefit solutions, insurance, and payroll. The company serves approximately 740,000 customers in the U.S. and Europe and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. The more than 16,000 people at Paychex are committed to helping businesses succeed and building thriving communities where they work and live. To learn more, visit paychex .

About Business Group on Health

Business Group on Health is the leading non-profit organization representing large employers' perspectives on optimizing workforce strategy through innovative health, benefits and well-being solutions and on health policy issues. The Business Group keeps its membership informed of leading-edge thinking and action on health care cost and delivery, financing, affordability and experience with the health care system. Business Group members include the majority of Fortune 100 companies, mid-sized companies, as well as large public-sector employers, which collectively provide health and well-being programs for more than 60 million individuals in 200 countries. For more information, visit .

