Enphase Energy Launches Power Control Software For Its Home Solar And Battery Systems

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the launch of Enphase Power Control software that can integrate with the Enphase® Energy SystemTM in North America. Enphase Power Control dynamically controls the power produced by an Enphase Energy System. This gives installers more flexibility in system design to build larger systems, avoid costly main panel upgrades, and meet utility and national electrical code (NEC) requirements.



The key benefits of Enphase Power Control include:



Avoid main panel upgrades. Enphase Power Control software enables the installation of more solar panels or batteries without requiring expensive main panel upgrades to meet NEC requirements, helping homeowners save on labor and material costs. For example, a home with a 200-ampere main panel could double the size of the solar and battery system without requiring a main panel hardware upgrade.

Enable energy exports from batteries. Enphase Power Control software is designed to enable second and third generation IQ® Batteries to export stored electricity to the grid for economic benefit, maximizing the system value under rate structures like California's NEM 3.0 . Enphase batteries are now listed with the California Energy Commission (CEC) as power control compliant with the export operating mode.

Unlock more battery capacity. By controlling the power of a system, the Enphase Power Control software enables installers to build a battery up to 80 kWh capacity with the IQ Battery 5PTM, doubling the capacity when compared with prior Enphase battery generations. Easy interconnection without utility transformer upgrades. The Enphase batteries are listed with the CEC as power control compliant with the import-only operating mode and the IQ8 Microinverters are certified for power export limiting (PEL). This enables easy interconnection with utilities without requiring customers to pay for expensive utility transformer upgrades.

"When designing a home energy system, homeowners are looking for flexible, efficient systems to meet their unique energy needs, and Enphase is accomplishing this with impressive installation savings," said William May, owner and operator of May Electric Solar , a Florida-based installer of Enphase's products. "The Enphase Energy System with power control software integration maximizes the efficiency while remaining compliant with rules and regulations, easily meeting the needs of both homeowners and utilities."

Enphase Power Control software is UL-certified and can support a variety of solar-only and solar-plus storage combinations, including grid-tied and grid-forming applications. To learn more about the various configurations, please read the technical brief on the Enphase website .

"Homeowners transitioning to solar energy systems want to minimize issues and costs during installations," said Keith Kruetzfeldt, owner and president of Suntegrity Solar , a California-based installer of Enphase products. "The Enphase Power Control software enables us to avoid main panel upgrades in many situations which results in significant savings and better return on investment for our customers. With the addition of grid-tied batteries under NEM 3.0, it will also help us to manage interconnection issues with the utilities that may arise from transformer sizing limitations."

"At Enphase, we're focused on consistent product innovation to provide homeowners and businesses with best-in-class technologies," said Mehran Sedigh, senior vice president of sales in the Americas at Enphase Energy. "Enphase Power Control software was designed with installers and customers in mind, allowing for simpler system design and installation, while enhancing the efficiency of our industry-leading home energy systems."

Enphase expects to launch additional power control functionality in the third quarter of 2024, including support for busbar power control, which enables homeowners to get more power from their Enphase systems while ensuring the home's main load panel is within safe limits. Enphase also expects to include its power control feature in Solargraf ® , its cloud-based design, proposal, and permitting software platform later this year.

For more information about Enphase Power Control, please visit the Enphase website .

