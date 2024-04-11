Automotive Heat Shield Market To Hit US$ 19 Billion By 2034: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stringent Regulations Governing Vehicular Thermal Emissions Complementing Automotive Heat Shield Market Growth Rockville, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today's world, the buzzwords are emission control and energy savings. According to this new study by Fact, the global automotive heat shield market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 13.7 billion in 2024 and further advance at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2024 to 2034.

According to the International Energy Agency, out of total global carbon dioxide emissions, the transportation sector is responsible for one-fifth of it. To meet the net zero-emission goal by 2050, the transportation sector should reduce emissions by 3% by 2030. Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:



To achieve this target, several governments are enforcing stringent regulations on automotive industries. Automotive heat shields can be used as a solution to comply with these regulations.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 19 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 3.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 192 Tables No. of Figures 154 Figures

Manufacturers are investing in research and development to create sustainable, reliable, and cost-effective heat shield solutions that meet strict safety and performance standards.

. In November 2023, Lamart Corporation launched a self-adhesive heat shield, which is an innovative solution for automotive thermal management.

Related Market Projections for 2034

Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market US$ 8.5 Billion Automotive Engine Cover Market US$ 1.85 Billion

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global automotive heat shield market is projected to rise at 3.3% CAGR and reach US$ 19 billion by 2034-end.

East Asia is projected to hold a market share of 27.7% by 2034.

Leading market players include UGN Inc., Autoneum, HAPPICH GmbH, Dana Limited, and Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG.

Single-shell heat shield sales are forecasted to reach US$ 9.5 billion by the end of 2034. North America and East Asia are forecasted to collectively create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 10.3 billion from 2024 to 2034.

“Increasing emphasis on vehicle efficiency improvement and compliance with environmental regulations is driving the demand for lightweight automotive heat shields, as they play a vital role in reducing thermal emissions,” says a Fact analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



Dana Limited

UGN Inc.

Autoneum

Lydall Inc.

HAPPICH GmbH

ElringKlinger AG

Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG

Morgan Advanced Materials

Tenneco Inc.

Carcoustics

DuPont Zircotec Ltd.

Market Growth Strategies

Manufacturers are employing various growth strategies such as product innovation, technological advancements, strategic partnerships, and geographical expansion to enhance their market position and meet evolving consumer demands. Companies are continuously investing in research and development to improve performance, durability, and fuel efficiency. Key industry players are collaborating with smaller businesses to get access to new markets, distribution channels, and resources.

. In June 2023, DuPont collaborated with JetCool Technologies Inc. to introduce a new sales channel.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the automotive heat shield market, presenting historical market data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period of 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on product type (single shell, double shell, sandwich), application (under chassis, under bonnet, engine compartment, exhaust system, turbocharger), vehicle category (passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles [LCVs, HCVs]), material (non-metallic, metallic) and sales channel (OEMs, aftermarket), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:

Automotive Engine Cover Market : Global demand for automotive engine covers accounts for a market valuation of US$ 1.3 billion in 2023 and is extrapolated to secure a revenue of US$ 1.8 billion by the end of 2033.

Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market : The global automotive carbon thermoplastic market is valued at US$ 700 million in 2023 and is expected to touch US$ 8 billion by 2033, rising at a high-value CAGR of 27.5% from 2023 to 2033.

About Fact :

Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog