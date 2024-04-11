Eid Celebrations At The Pearl Dedicated For Children Of Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: This Eid Al Fitr, the United Development Company (UDC), in partnership with Seashore, has dedicated the festivities to welcoming the children of Gaza.

The event, titled“Qatar's Guests – The Children of Gaza,” commenced yesterday at the Duck Lake and Fanar Fairuz (Temba Arena) at The Pearl-Qatar and will continue until today, April 11, from 3:30pm to 8pm.

According to UDC, the event aims to cultivate a joyous and inclusive atmosphere for families, bringing communities together in celebration while recognising the resilience and strength of the children of Gaza currently undergoing treatment in Qatar. Over 1,200 Gazans are expected to attend the two-day celebration.

In February of this year, the 14th batch of injured Palestinians from the Gaza Strip arrived in Qatar for treatment. Additionally, later in the same month, Palestinian Health Minister, H E Dr. Mai Al Kaila visited the Palestinian children injured in Gaza who were receiving treatment in Qatar, as part of an initiative announced by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to treat 1,500 Palestinians from the strip. Attendees may look forward to a variety of family-friendly activities and games suitable for all ages, providing a day full of laughter, companionship, and cultural exchange. Everyone will be able to enjoy anything, from classic games to contemporary entertainment.

“The Eid Celebrations on The Pearl Island provide a unique opportunity for residents and visitors to come together in solidarity and celebration,” stated UDC.