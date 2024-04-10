Gold Price Today Rises On April 10: Check 22/24 Carat Price City-Wise

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold prices rose in India on April 10 despite fluctuations throughout the week. The starting price for ten grams of gold remained about Rs 71,000. Typically, 10 grams of pure gold (24-carat) costs roughly Rs 71,740, while 22-carat gold costs about Rs 65,760.

Gold prices rose in India on April 10 despite fluctuations throughout the week. The starting price for ten grams of gold remained about Rs 71,000.

Typically, 10 grams of pure gold (24-carat) costs roughly Rs 71,740, while 22-carat gold costs about Rs 65,760.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi is approximately Rs 65,910, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 71,890.

The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 66,710, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it's Rs 72,770.

