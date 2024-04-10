Kuwait Amir Congratulates Saudi King, Crown Prince On Eid Al-Fitr

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah spoke to Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud on Wednesday midday to congratulate King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Crown Prince on Eid Al-Fitr.

His Highness the Amir voiced hope for more progress and prosperity for the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the wise leadership of King Salman.

On his part, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman thanked His highness the Amir for initiating the phone call which materializes the depth of relations between the two sisterly countries.

He wished His Highness Amir everlasting wellbeing and Kuwait more prosperity and progress under his wise leadership. (end)

