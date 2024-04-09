6.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Eastern Indonesia - USGS

Washington, April 9 (Petra)-- An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck eastern Indonesia on Tuesday; no tsunami warning was issued, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries after the earthquake.But Indonesia's geophysics agency (BMKG) advised residents in nearby areas of possible aftershocks.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.