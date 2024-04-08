Industrial Producer Price Index Rises By 1.41% In Early 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Department of Statistics (DoS) announced on Monday that the Industrial Producer Price Index for the January-February period of 2024 saw an increase of 1.41 per cent, reaching 84.83, up from 83.65 during the same period in the previous year.

The DoS attributed this increase to a 1.30 per cent rise in the transformative industries price index, a 2.3 per cent increase in the extractive industries, and a 2.14 per cent rise in the electricity price index, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

For February of the current year, the industrial producer price index experienced a 1.45 per cent increase, reaching 84.01, compared with 82.81 for the same month last year, the DoS added.

The primary contributors to this monthly increase were the transformative industries, which saw a price increase of 1.25 per cent, extractive industries with a 3.36 per cent increase, and electricity prices, which went up by 2.68 per cent.

The General Industrial Production Quantities Index for February 2023 decreased by 1.91 per cent, reaching 84.01, down from 85.64 in January of the same year, according to DoS figures cited by Petra.

On a monthly basis, the General Industrial Production Quantities Index for February of the current year saw a decrease compared with January of the same year due to a drop in production quantities of the transformative industries by 1.38 per cent, extractive industries by 6.09 per cent and electricity by 5.89 per cent.