Happy Gudi Padwa 2024: Top 10 Wishes, Messages, Quotes, SMS, Whatsapp Status

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Gudi Padwa, the traditional new year, is being celebrated across regions today on April 9. Gudi Padwa, signaling onset of spring and warmer days, is primarily celebrated by the people in Maharashtra, Goa and Konkan region. It signifies the beginning of the Marathi New Year festival of Gudi Padwa, also known as Ugadi, Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, or Cheti Chand, derives its name from 'gudi' which is the flag of Lord Brahma and 'padwa' which is the first day of the phase of the moon. As we celebrate Gudi Padwa today, here are top 10 messages, wishes, WhatsApp statuses, SMS you can share:GUDI PADWA 2024: TOP 10 WISHES, MESSAGES, QUOTES, SMS, WHATSAPP STATUSHappy Gudi Padwa to you...May you have a joyous holiday season surrounded by love the auspicious celebration of Gudi Padwa draws near and the air is imbued with joy and warmth, may this festival brings you lasting contentment and joy. Wishing you a joyous and happy Gudi Padwa!Wishing you and your loved ones abundant happiness and joy on this special occasion. Happy Gudi Padwa!May the sweetness of this festive season linger in your life...Have a wonderful year ahead! Happy Gudi Padwa Read | Gudi Padwa 2024: Know date, shubh muhrat, rituals and more about Marathi New Year5. As we celebrate Gudi Padwa, may our lives be as colourful as Gudi. Happy New Year!6. Best wishes for the holy occasion of Gudi Padwa...May your life be bright with happiness and full of positivity. Sending heartfelt wishes for a joyous and prosperous Gudi Padwa to you and your family...7. Wishing you and your family a Gudi Padwa filled with love, laughter, and countless blessings. Cheers to new beginnings!8. Gudi Padwa marks the end of harsh winters and the start of spring. May the beauty of spring and blossom find a way to your life as well.9. This Gudi Padwa, may you be blessed with good news, togetherness of your loved ones and good fortune.10. Happy Gudi Padwa from me and mine to you and yours!Happy Gudi Padwa from the LiveMint team!

MENAFN08042024007365015876ID1108073610