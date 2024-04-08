Woman Injured In Kherson During Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops fired on Kherson on Monday evening, injuring a 45-year-old woman.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Russian troops attacked Kherson in the evening. A 45-year-old woman was injured in the enemy shelling. She has a head injury," the post reads. Read also:
Russia shelling downtown Kherson
It is noted that the victim refused medical care.
As reported, on April 8, the occupiers shelled the center of Kherson.
MENAFN08042024000193011044ID1108073318
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.