Denmark Contributes Almost $6M To Restore Ukraine's Energy Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Denmark has announced the allocation of DKK 40 million (over $5.8 million) to restore Ukrainian energy systems damaged by Russia's massive attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure.

This is said in a statement published on the website of the Danish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Ukrinform reports.

“The last few weeks, Russia has increased its targeted attacks and we've seen extensive destruction against Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Denmark

provides 40 million DKK as a

contribution to the necessary rebuilding in order for Ukraine to maintain its energy supply,” said Dan Jørgensen, Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy.

With the new contribution, Denmark is helping to ensure the energy supply– and with this, the Ukrainians access to water and heat – next winter. The money comes from the civil fund in the Danish government's Ukraine Fund.

According to Minister of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko, the current needs of the Ukrainian energy sector were discussed at a meeting with Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities of Denmark Lars Aagaard.

Galushchenko briefed his colleague about the current situation in the Ukrainian energy sector and the consequences of recent enemy attacks, and thanked the Danish side for its assistance to the Ukrainian energy sector. He noted that Denmark was the first donor to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. In total, the country has contributed about 11 million euros to the Fund over the past two years.

"We appreciate Denmark's leadership and the example they set, which has since been followed by other countries. The Fund is now an effective mechanism for supporting the energy sector by purchasing equipment for restoration and repairs, thereby strengthening the resilience of our energy system," he said.

At the meeting, the ministers discussed the Ukrainian energy sector's current needs and measures to ensure the stable operation of the Ukrainian energy system during the next heating season.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 23, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen signed an agreement on security cooperation.

On March 12, the Danish government announced a military aid package worth about DKK 2.3 billion ($337 million) for Ukraine.