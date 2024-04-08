Russian Drones Hit Critical Infrastructure Facility In Zhytomyr Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zhytomyr region, Russian kamikaze drones attacked a critical infrastructure facility overnight Monday.

That's according to the head of the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration, Vitaliy Bunechko , who broke the news on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Last night, during an air raid alert in Zhytomyr region, enemy kamikaze drones attacked a critical infrastructure facility. Our air defense forces managed to shoot down part of the incoming Shaheds over the region," the report reads.

According to tentative reports, no one was hurt as a result of the strike.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, air defense forces shot down 17 Shahed-131/136 UAVs and a missile overnight Monday.