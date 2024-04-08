Russian Drones Hit Critical Infrastructure Facility In Zhytomyr Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zhytomyr region, Russian kamikaze drones attacked a critical infrastructure facility overnight Monday.
That's according to the head of the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration, Vitaliy Bunechko , who broke the news on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
"Last night, during an air raid alert in Zhytomyr region, enemy kamikaze drones attacked a critical infrastructure facility. Our air defense forces managed to shoot down part of the incoming Shaheds over the region," the report reads. Read also: Drones
hit surveillance and military equipment at ZNPP - IAE
According to tentative reports, no one was hurt as a result of the strike.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, air defense forces shot down 17 Shahed-131/136 UAVs and a missile overnight Monday.
