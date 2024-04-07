El Salvador’S Strategic Military Shift To Aid Haiti Amid Violence

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) El Salvador is preparing to strategically reallocate its military personnel for participation in an international peacekeeping mission in Haiti.



This comes as Haiti faces severe violence, with over 1,554 lives lost this year due to gang conflicts.



Vice President Félix Ulloa has shared El Salvador's intent to move its military unit from Mali to Haiti.



This decision represents a pivot from initially planned humanitarian missions to a more military-focused intervention to help manage Haiti's escalating crisis.



In December 2023, El Salvador welcomed back its "Torogoz VIII" contingent from a ten-month peacekeeping mission in Mali.



This return marks a continuation of El Salvador's global peacekeeping roles since July 2015, highlighting the nation's commitment to global peace efforts.







El Salvador's history with UN missions is extensive, having sent forces to Afghanistan, Lebanon, and Haiti.



These missions underscor the nation's dedication to global peace and security, reflecting the humanitarian spirit of its people and armed forces.



The decision to aid Haiti aligns with the UN Security Council's recent sanction of a multinational mission there, originally led by Kenya but delayed due to political upheaval.



The U.S. has expressed strong support for this mission, underlining a collective international effort to stabilize Haiti.



El Salvador's readiness to join reflects its long-standing commitment to peacekeeping and humanitarian support, building on its rich history of UN mission involvement.

MENAFN07042024007421016031ID1108068232