Overseas Travel Ban On Pastor Jerome Fernando Temporarily Lifted

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The overseas travel ban imposed on controversial preacher, Pastor Jerome Fernando, has been lifted temporarily.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court lifted the overseas travel ban temporarily.

Fernando was granted conditional bail by the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court in January and was banned from travelling overseas.

The preacher was ordered to be released on a cash bail of Rs. 500,000 and two personal bails of Rs. 10 million each.

He was however banned from leaving the country as investigations are still ongoing.

Fernando was granted bail after spending Christmas and New Year behind bars.

He was arrested on 1st December and remanded under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Act, over allegations he was inciting hate among religious communities in Sri Lanka.

Court was also told that he was being investigated over large sums of money deposited into his accounts from overseas. (Colombo Gazette)