Activist Lahiru Weerasekara And 2 Others Granted Bail

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Activist Lahiru Weerasekara and two others who were arrested during a recent protest in Colombo, have been granted bail.

The Colombo Fort Magistrates' Court granted bail to Lahiru Weerasekara Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) activist Duminda Nagamuwa and the Venerable Rathkarawwe Jinarathana Thera.

A number of Police officers were reportedly injured during a clash with the protesters.

The Police had later used tear gas and water on the protest in Colombo and arresting the activists. (Colombo Gazette)