SLPP Anuradhapura District MP Nandasena Passed Away

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Anuradhapura District MP H. Nandasena passed away at the age of 69-years, Thursday.
The MP passed away after suffering from a sudden illness.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna member Weerasena Gamage is expected to fill the seat left vacant following the demise of H. Nandasena. (Colombo Gazette)
