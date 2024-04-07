Huawei Qatar recognizes exceptional talent in ICT competition awards ceremony

(MENAFN) In partnership with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Huawei recently orchestrated an award ceremony at Mondrian Doha to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of the winners in the national and regional Huawei ICT Competition 2023-2024 Middle East and Central Asia (ME &CA).



The event witnessed the presence of numerous dignitaries from the Ministry, as well as deans and professors from various universities, all gathering to commend the remarkable achievements of the victors in the field of information and communications technology (ICT).



Dr. Hareb Al Jabri, the Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education at the Ministry, expressed his thoughts on the event, stating: “The ICT Competition serves as a vital platform for students to showcase their skills and creativity. We commend Huawei for their efforts in nurturing ICT talent and look forward to continued collaboration in advancing education and technology in Qatar.”



Alex Zhang, the CEO of Huawei Technologies LLC, also conveyed his satisfaction with the successful outcome of the competition, remarking, “We are thrilled to witness such remarkable talent emerging from Qatar and are proud to support their journey in the ICT field. This competition is a testament to the incredible potential of young minds and reaffirms our commitment to fostering innovation and excellence.”



As a frontrunner in the ICT domain, Huawei is currently hosting the seventh iteration of its flagship talent development initiative, which debuted in 2017. According to Huawei's records, this edition has seen participation from over 27,500 students representing more than 600 universities across 21 countries in the Middle East and Central Asia (ME & CA) region. Throughout the competition, these students have demonstrated their skills and innovative capabilities, contributing to the vibrancy of the ICT sector in the region.

MENAFN07042024000045015839ID1108068044