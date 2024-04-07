UAE stock markets see large influx of liquidity in real estate, financial sectors

(MENAFN) Throughout the week's trading sessions, local stock markets in the UAE experienced a significant influx of liquidity, totaling approximately 6.5 billion dirhams. Investors directed their attention primarily towards stocks within the real estate, financial, and banking sectors, contributing to robust trading activity.



In the Abu Dhabi market, weekly liquidity amounted to 4.57 billion dirhams, while the Dubai market saw approximately 1.9 billion dirhams in liquidity. Trading activity was substantial, with approximately 2.3 billion shares exchanged through the execution of 113.6 thousand transactions.



By the week's end, the market capitalization of listed stocks reached 3.565 trillion dirhams. Notably, stocks listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Market accounted for 2.841 trillion dirhams of this total, while those listed on the Dubai Financial Market comprised 724.1 billion dirhams.



Among the notable performers in the Abu Dhabi market, "International Holding" emerged as the top-traded stock, attracting around one billion dirhams in liquidity and closing at 399.6 dirhams. It was followed by "Alpha Dhabi," which garnered approximately 464.7 million dirhams in trading volume, and "Multiplay," with 280 million dirhams. Noteworthy weekly increases were observed in stocks such as "Brissite," which recorded a notable surge of 23 percent, followed by "Hayat Insurance" at 16.2 percent and "Abu Dhabi Takaful" at approximately 11 percent.



In the Dubai market, "Emaar Properties" dominated trading activity, attracting around 428 million dirhams in liquidity. "Union Properties" followed closely behind with a trading volume of 200 million dirhams, trailed by "Emaar Development" with 135 million dirhams. Notable weekly increases were witnessed in stocks like "National General Insurance," which experienced a significant surge of 14.6 percent, followed by "Ithmaar Holding" at 7.4 percent, and "Union Properties" at 6.4 percent.



Overall, the substantial liquidity inflow and active trading across various sectors underscore the dynamic nature of the UAE stock markets, reflecting investor confidence and engagement amidst evolving market conditions.

