Israeli Airstrike Kills Three In Southern Lebanon


4/7/2024 5:04:15 AM

Beirut: Three people were killed on Friday in an Israeli occupation airstrike in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes launched a missile strike targeting the center of the town of Marjaayoun, resulting in the death of three individuals and injuring others in the airstrike that targeted a center for the Amal Movement in Jdeidet Marjeyoun.

Field sources also informed the Qatar News Agency correspondent in Beirut that an Israeli Merkava tank in the Metula settlement targeted the towns of Kfarkela and the south of the city of Khiam.

The Israeli entity continues its escalation in towns and villages in southern Lebanon, coinciding with its relentless aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, resulting in casualties and injuries among civilians and forcing hundreds of families to flee their homes.

