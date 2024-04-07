Nord Anglia International School Recognises Young Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Nord Anglia International School Al Khor (NAISAK) announced the successful conclusion of its inaugural Young Entrepreneur of the Year (YEY!) Award 2024, which showcased the innovative spirit and entrepreneurial talents of its students.

The awards ceremony event was held in the beautiful Ball Room of the Hilton Hotel recently with enthusiastic participation from students, parents and the broader business community. The YEY! Award enabled students to express a diverse range of ideas that demonstrated their creativity, dedication and a commitment to making a positive impact to the local community, the school or Qatar as a whole.

The proud winners of the NAISAK Young Entrepreneur Award 2024 were the 'Youth Career Builders', a team of Year 10 students Damia, Lawrence, Iustina, Hafidza, Ayesha and Khayla. Their venture aims to develop meaningful work experiences to connect students at NAISAK with real world opportunities. Their idea and communication skills not only impressed the Senior Leaders from the school but also the external judges from Gamyra and Artemis Education.

Principal of NAISAK, Jamie Hughes expressed pride in the students' achievements, stating,“Our students have demonstrated remarkable creativity and determination throughout this competition. Their projects exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to excellence that we strive to instill in our students. We're very proud of the NAISAK YEY! Award, which we feel highlights the profound potential young individuals have in driving positive change.“

The success of the YEY! Award 2024 was supported by collaborators within the Qatar business community including representatives from Dolphin Energy, Mama Rozie Restaurants, Texas A&M University and individual entrepreneurs Harriet Gyamfua and Joanna Rekik. Through their mentorship, students gained valuable expertise and real-world experience, empowering them to excel in their entrepreneurial endeavors.

NAISAK extends its heartfelt congratulations to all participants and winners, thanking them for their invaluable contributions and inspiring others with their innovative ideas.