Media reports US intending on establishing arms warehouse in Arctic Europe

(MENAFN) Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan, the deputy commanding general of United States Army Materiel Command, has revealed in an interview with Breaking Defense that the United States is considering the possibility of constructing a significant weapons depot in the Nordic countries.



This proposal comes in the wake of Finland and Sweden's recent accession to NATO, a move prompted by concerns over the security implications of the Ukraine conflict.



Following their applications to join the United States-led military alliance in May 2022, Finland was swiftly admitted while Sweden's bid faced delays due to disagreements with Turkey and Hungary. Lt. Gen. Mohan refrained from disclosing specific site locations for the proposed weapons depot but emphasized that NATO is evaluating the best equipment and locations for operations in the high north and Arctic regions.



Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin suggested Norway as a potential storage location for NATO weaponry, underscoring the alliance's strategic considerations in light of evolving security dynamics.



Currently, NATO operates Army Prepositioned Stock (APS) sites in Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Belgium, and Italy. However, with tensions over Ukraine mounting and Finland and Sweden now part of the organization, there is a heightened focus on expanding NATO's presence, particularly in the high north.



Lt. Gen. Mohan highlighted the significance of integrating Finland and Sweden into the NATO enterprise, emphasizing that changes on the ground are imminent. He noted that Gen.



Christopher Cavoli, the head of United States European Command, is leading efforts to craft a plan that will effectively incorporate Finland and Sweden into NATO's operations, driving the need for strategic adjustments and infrastructure development in the region.



As NATO adapts to new geopolitical realities and expands its footprint in the Nordic region, the proposal to establish a weapons depot underscores the alliance's commitment to enhancing its defense capabilities and bolstering security in the face of emerging threats.

