Israel: Large Protests In Tel Aviv Calling For Resignation Of Netanyahu, Early Elections

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A sea of protestors have launched a rally in Israel calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as war against Hamas in Gaza reaches its half-year mark. Around 10,000 protestors at the capital Tel Aviv crossroads renamed \"Democracy Square\" and chanted \"Elections now\".Families of Gaza hostages and their supporters have also joined the protest. On Sunday, demonstrators will take the street again with a rally planned in Jerusalem on high alert as Iran-Israel shadow war spurs chance of wider Middle east rowThe bloodiest-ever Gaza war began on October 7 with an unprecedented attack by Hamas militants resulting in the death of 1,170 Israelis. Thereafter, Israel relentlessly bombarded Gaza by air, land, and sea, killing at least 33,137 people, mostly women and children so far says that around 250 of its citizens and foreigners were taken hostage by militants on October 7. At present, 129 are still being held in Gaza and roughly 30 are presumed dead warns US to step aside as it prepares to hit Israel after Syria attackOn Saturday, Israel's army recovered the body of a hostage abducted by Palestinian militants during the October 7 attack. The sister of the hostage expressed fury at the authorities. She blamed the Israeli authorities for her brother's death, saying he would have returned alive had the authorities agreed to a new truce deal.\"Our leadership is cowardly and driven by political consideration, which is why this deal has not happened yet,\" hostage Elad Katzir's sister Carmit Palty Katzir wrote on her Facebook page strikes deliberately targeted Gaza homes at night, with families presentMeanwhile, on Sunday another round of truce talks will be held in Cairo. American, Israeli, and Hamas negotiators are expected to hold a meeting in a renewed push for a ceasefire and hostage release deal in a war that reaches the half-year mark's Al-Qahera News said CIA Director Bill Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani would join Egyptian mediators for Sunday's indirect talks between the Israeli and Hamas delegations war has led to destruction of infrastructure worth $18.5 billionUS President Joe Biden has also urged an \"immediate ceasefire\". Recently, Biden for the first time hinted at conditioning US support for Israel on curtailing the killing of civilians and improving humanitarian conditions. This is because several workers from US-based World Central Kitchen (WCK) were killed in an Israeli drone strike on April 1. Britain, which lost three nationals in the strike, called for a \"wholly independent review\".US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was \"very important that Israel is taking full responsibility for this incident\".

