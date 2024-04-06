Pistachios Prices 40 Percent Up In Balkh This Year

Afghans wear new suits on Eid days and after offering Eid prayer, they visit relatives and friends at their homes and serve guests with different kinds of fruits, cakes and cookies.

With the Eid festival closing in, bazaars are fully crowded as Afghans are making special preparations and purchase Eid-needed food stuff.

He said dried fruits prices had decreased while the price of pistachios had significantly increased.

He added one kilogram of pistachio was sold for 700afs last year, but its price this year surged to 1,100afs

Hasibullah, another shopkeeper, also confirmed their business had improved this year.

He said the price of one kilogram pistachio surged by about 400afs.

He added one kilogram pistachio was sold for 650afs last year, but this year the price increased to 1,100afs.

The prices of other dried fruits decreased this year. The price of one kilo of raisins fell by 50afs, the price of one kilo foreign chickpeas by 70afs and one kilo almonds by 100afs, he explained.

Meanwhile, Mehran Wahid, an inhabitant of the provincial capital, who was buying dried fruits, also acknowledged the prices of dried fruits had decreased this year.

Agriculture Irrigation and Livestock Department officials link the increase in pistachio price to its decreased yield and surge in exports.

Mohammad Hussain Azimi, an official of the department, said cold weather damaged pistachio trees last year in the province.

The prices of dried fruits were high last year and most residents could not afford to purchase them.

