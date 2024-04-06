News Wrap: Maldives Thanks India, Pakistan Takes Salvo At Rajnath Singh, Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Accused, More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Maldives thanks India for sending essential commodities amid tensions, Jaishankar responds...Following months of diplomatic tension and some abrasive exchanges, the Maldives has thanked India for renewing the quota to import essential commodities during 2024 and 2025.

In a social media post, Maldives' Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer wrote:“I sincerely thank EAM Dr S Jaishankar and the Government of India for the renewal of the quota to enable Maldives to import essential commodities from India during the years 2024 and 2025. This is truly a gesture which signifies the longstanding friendship, and the strong commitment to further expand bilateral trade and commerce between our two countries.”

Responding to the statement, Jaishankar said India is“committed to its neighbourhood first and SAGAR policies\". Read more here'India admitting culpability': Pakistan on Rajnath Singh's 'Pakistan mein ghus kar maarengey' remarkPakistan on April 6 reportedly denounced remarks made by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as“hateful rhetoric to fuel hyper-nationalistic sentiments”, and“unapologetically exploit discourse for electoral gains”.“Such myopic and irresponsible behaviour not only undermines regional peace but also impedes the prospects of constructive engagement in the long term. India's assertion of it preparedness to extra-judicially execute more civilians, arbitrarily pronounced as terrorists, inside Pakistan constitutes a clear admission of culpability,\" the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan in an official statement ministry claimed that on January 25 Pakistan had provided“irrefutable evidence” showing India's campaign of extrajudicial and transnational assassinations on Pakistan soil. Read details hereBJP worker Sai Prasad linked to Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: What we know so far?Sai Prasad, a BJP worker, has been linked to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru and he has been reportedly questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to present himself as a witness in the case allegedly had contacts with suspects in Thirthahalli and Chikkamagaluru. He is a BJP worker fromThirthahalli town in Shimoga district, according to several reports. Check more hereLok Sabha Elections 2024: Much closer contest than many say, we are going to win, says Rahul GandhiCongress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi believes his party has a chance of winning the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.“It is a much closer election than is being propagated by the media. It is a close election and we are going to fight an excellent election and we are going to win the election,\" he said was speaking to reporters after the Congress released its 2024 manifesto called 'Nyay Patra'. He expressed confidence in the Congress' chances for a win and said projections are underestimating their odds. Read more here'India's GDP estimate made by IMF consistently INACCURATE': Former CEA Subramanian hits backFormer CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian on April 6 hit back at the Washington-based International Monetary Fund (IMF) saying staff has been consistently“inaccurate” about India's growth estimates during his tenure at the international financial body.“During my tenure at IMFNews (since Nov-22), IMF staff's estimate of India's growth rate has been consistently INACCURATE,\" he wrote in a social media post and the IMF have locked horns over India's growth outlook. The ex-executive director claims the Indian economy could grow at 8 percent by 2047, while the IMF has distanced itself from Subramanian's projections. See full here



