HE Al Owais: Enhanced Health Sector Efficiency Boosts UAE's Leading Position In Global Health Rankings

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) HE Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), stressed that the UAE has successfully developed an integrated healthcare system following the best global practices, thanks to the unlimited support and wise directives of its leadership.



“From harnessing all resources to enhancing quality of life and securing enduring accomplishments, the country's healthcare system is fundamentally designed to ensure the well-being and happiness of people,” the Minister said.



In a statement on World Health Day, which coincides with the World Health Organization's 76th founding anniversary, celebrated under the theme 'My Health is My Right,' His Excellency said:“The UAE views healthcare as a fundamental right for both its citizens and residents, with health policies geared towards delivering top-notch services and safeguarding patient rights in line with global benchmarks.”



“Positioned as a beacon of innovation, the UAE aspires to be the source of creative ideas and solutions, thereby solidifying its role as a pivotal and influential entity in the global healthcare landscape. The UAE is committed not only to serving the needs of its population but also to extending its capabilities to benefit communities regionally and globally, in line with the aspirations of the UAE Centennial 2071.”

His Excellency emphasized that the continuous development of the UAE's healthcare sector is a national strategic priority, necessitating cooperation among domestic health authorities. This collaborative approach seeks to enhance the sector's competitiveness, adaptability, efficacy, and alignment with the nation's overarching agenda, which prioritizes human well-being.

He highlighted that the rapid progression of health and digital services plays a pivotal role in fortifying the UAE's sustainable preventive healthcare infrastructure. Simultaneously, national initiatives, driven by collective endeavours, are unfolding in accordance with a forward-looking vision aimed at promoting healthcare standards and enhancing quality of life.

Al Owais expressed his gratitude and appreciation to all health and technical leaders and staff in the health sector, as well as to strategic partners from both governmental and private organizations.

He underscored the significance of their constructive and fruitful cooperation, which greatly contributes to improving the health, happiness, and quality of life of the UAE community, something which aligns with the nation's ambitious goals for the forthcoming decades.