Int'l Kidney Transplant Racket: Jaipur Police Team In Gurugram To Record Statements Of Detained Bangladeshis

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, April 5 (IANS) A team of Jaipur Police arrived here on Friday to record statements of at least 5 Bangladeshi nationals who were detained for their alleged involvement in an international kidney transplant racket.

The detained Bangladeshis had allegedly come to India to donate and receive kidneys.

"A team of Jaipur Police came here to record and gather information about an illegal kidney transplant racket. The Gurugram Health Department will cooperate with the team if they require any information," said a senior Health Department official.

On Thursday, a joint team of the Gurugram Police, CM Flying Wing and the Health Department Gurugram busted a major international kidney transplant racket in Gurugram's Sector 39 area. A raid was conducted at Hotel Babel Palace.

The racket involves the sale and purchase of fake no-objection certificates (NOCs) for organ transplants. Police here claimed that the action came after their Rajasthan counterparts shared information about the alleged racket.

Meanwhile, three staffers of three leading hospitals have also been arrested by Rajasthan Police in Jaipur on April 2.

The Gurugram Police have also registered a case based on a complaint by the Gurugram Health Department. During the investigation, the officials came to know that the kidney transplant surgeries were carried out at Fortis Hospital in Jaipur.

A Bangladeshi national told the police that they were brought to Gurugram by Mohammed Murtaza Ansari, a resident of Ranchi who allegedly took Rs 10 lakh from kidney recipients and gave 2 lakh Bangladeshi Taka to the donors.

The Bangladeshi national told the raiding team they had contacted Ansari, the alleged middleman through an online advertisement about kidney transplantation, who arranged their documents to come to India.

An FIR was registered against Ansari and others under Section 19 of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994 (TOHO Act), and IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 120B (criminal conspiracy) at the Sadar Police Station Gurugram.

"The police are looking for the absconding Ansari, the kingpin of the alleged racket. The matter is under investigation," said a senior police officer requesting anonymity.