MEDICLIN buys Reha-Klinik am Sendesaal

The purchase agreement for the rehabilitation clinic in Bremen was signed today



Offenburg, 5 April 2024 - As of today, it's official: MEDICLIN is buying the Reha-Klinik am Sendesaal, which previously belonged to the Specht Group. The purchase agreement was signed this morning in Bremen.



"We warmly welcome the employees of the Reha-Klinik am Sendesaal", says Dr Joachim Ramming, CEO of MEDICLIN. "Rehabilitation is our core competence and we look forward to shaping the rehabilitation of the future together with the employees in Bremen!" The existing employment relationships are to be retained unchanged. A transfer of operations is planned for the second quarter.



Thomas Piefke, COO at MEDICLIN and responsible for the Rehab division, emphasises: "As part of our rehab strategy, we are in the process of expanding our structures in the ambulatory and - where appropriate - stationary areas. The Reha-Klinik am Sendesaal is a very good fit for our Group, both with its specialised areas and its mix of stationary and ambulatory services."



In future, the clinic will be managed by Holger Kammann, who is also Regional Managing Director and Head of the MEDICLIN Hedon Clinic in Lingen. "I'm looking forward to getting to know the staff at the Reha-Klinik am Sendesaal in the coming weeks and months and to travelling the path ahead together," says Kammann.



About the Rehabilitation Clinic at the Sendesaal

The Reha-Klinik am Sendesaal is an interdisciplinary clinic for inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation with the indications cardiology, orthopaedics and geriatrics. With 174 inpatient beds and up to 70 outpatient places, it covers a cross-indication rehabilitation spectrum.



For further information:



MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft

Okenstrasse 27

77652 Offenburg



Investor Relations

Ender Gülcan

Phone: 0781/488-326

Fax: 0781/488-184







Public Relations

Dr Janina Lossen

Phone: 0781/488-180













About MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN: 659 510)

MEDICLIN includes 32 clinics, six care facilities and ten medical care centers. The Group has around 8,300 beds/care places and employs around 10,000 people. In a strong network, MEDICLIN offers the patient integrative care from the first visit to the doctor through the operation and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient aftercare. Doctors, therapists and nurses work together in a carefully coordinated manner. MEDICLIN designs the care and support of people in need of care according to their individual needs and personal needs.



MEDICLIN ─ a company of the Asklepios Group





