Fastagpro: Redefining Convenience Of Fastag Recharges In India

One Vehicle, One FASTag Nationwide:

The 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative, spearheaded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has been fully implemented nationwide as of April 1, 2024. This pioneering concept is designed to combat the misuse of FASTags, discouraging the practice of employing a single FASTag for multiple vehicles or associating multiple FASTags with a single vehicle.





FASTag, renowned for its seamless cashless payment system, offers a myriad of benefits, including savings on fuel and time, as vehicle owners no longer need to halt at toll plazas. Since the mandatory rollout of FASTag in February 2021 across the National Highways and Expressways, its adoption has been nothing short of remarkable. The program has garnered widespread public acceptance, with approximately 8.5 crore NETC FASTags issued nationwide. Presently, the country witnesses over 1 crore FASTag transactions daily, amounting to a staggering Rs. 140 crores.





But does the concept of 'One Vehicle One FASTag' have any implication for vehicle owners regarding recharge? The answer is clear No, the 'One Vehicle One FASTag' concept indicates that a vehicle owner is permitted to have only one active FASTag for one vehicle. All the FASTags linked to a single vehicle except the latest one will get deactivated. Acquiring multiple FASTags for a single vehicle is not permitted in the current regime. Users have the flexibility to recharge their FASTag conveniently through FASTagPro ( ).





About FASTagPro

FASTagPro is India's first dedicated FASTag recharge platform, offering safe, secure, and simple transactions. With over 1 million users trusting and preferring FASTagPro, it has established itself as the market leader in the industry. FASTagPro prides itself on its transparent transaction and GST invoicing system, guaranteed 3-day TAT for service requests, and its commitment to user privacy and security.





Key Features of FASTagPro

Since our inception, FASTagPro has epitomized safety, security, and simplicity in the domain of FASTag recharges. With over 10 lakh individuals placing their trust in us, FASTagPro has emerged as the undeniable market leader. Our commitment to excellence is unwavering, and we continuously strive to exceed the expectations of our users with our technology. Every single FASTag recharge is safe, secure and simple at FASTagPro ( ).







Seamless FASTag recharges without the need for logging in.

Lightning-fast recharge process in under two minutes.

Accessibility from anywhere, even a few miles away from a Toll Plaza.

No minimum balance requirement.

Supports all payment methods – UPI, Net Banking, Cards, Wallets.

Hassle-free recharge process with just vehicle number and mobile number.

Zero storage of OTPs, bank accounts, or card details for enhanced user safety. GST invoice and payment history at fingertips.





At FASTagPro, security isn't just a feature; it's a promise. We take pride in providing an absolutely safe and secure platform, where user data is never compromised or saved. Our dedication to privacy ensures that your information remains confidential and protected at all times.





GST Billing for Convenience

FASTagPro distinguishes itself by offering comprehensive GST bills for every transaction. This unique feature simplifies FASTag recharges for Corporate Houses and Business Entities, ensuring seamless financial management. By providing transparent and compliant billing, FASTagPro enhances convenience and efficiency, aligning seamlessly with the needs of modern enterprises. Embracing innovation and customer-centricity, FASTagPro redefines the landscape of FASTag recharge services, facilitating smooth and hassle-free transactions for individuals/businesses across the nation.





The Future With FASTagPro

What sets FASTagPro apart is not only as India's only independent platform but also its transparency. As India's only independent platform and FASTag recharge service provider, we empower users with full visibility into their transactions and invoices. With us, there are no hidden fees or surprises-just transparent, hassle-free service.





"At FASTagPro, we are committed to revolutionizing the FASTag recharge experience for our customers," says Vinay Modi, Co-founder & CEO, SevenM Technologies Private Limited (Parent Entity of FASTagPro). "Our platform offers not only convenience and security but also a level of transparency and reliability that is unmatched in the industry. We are thrilled to be recognised as India's only independent platform for FASTag recharge service, and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers with excellence." "Our secured & transparent transaction and invoice system reaffirms our commitment to integrity and trustworthiness. We prioritise our users' needs above all else."





With FASTagPro, users experience a high level of security and simplicity unmatched by any other platform. Our dedication to safety and security ensures that every transaction is shielded from any potential risks. Unlike other platforms, FASTagPro does not store any user data, ensuring complete peace of mind for our customers.





FASTagPro stands apart with its guaranteed 72-hour Turnaround Time (TAT) for any service requests, ensuring that our users are never kept waiting. This commitment to efficiency reflects our unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction and convenience.





"Our platform isn't just about recharging FASTags; it's about redefining the entire experience," continued Vinay Modi . "We empower our users with the confidence that they are using the best platform available. At FASTagPro, we lead, others follow."





With over 1 million users placing their trust in FASTagPro, it's clear that our platform has become the preferred choice for FASTag recharges nationwide. As we continue to innovate and evolve, FASTagPro remains steadfast in our mission to provide the ultimate solution for all FASTag recharge needs.





To learn more about FASTagPro, visit .





