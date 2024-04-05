Brazil Faces Highest Rate Of Internet Data Breaches Globally

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In an alarming revelation by NordVPN, a leader in the cybersecurity industry, Brazil has been identified as the country most affected by internet data breaches.



The report unveils that over two billion cookies containing user information were compromised last year alone.



This study, analyzing 54 billion leaked cookies worldwide, identified Brazil as the chief cyber vulnerability hotspot.



Hackers often steal sensitive data: individuals' names, emails, cities, passwords, and home addresses.



These details are usually stored within cookies. Cookies are small text files that websites send to a user's browser.



They play a crucial role in tracking online behavior and preferences, aiming to tailor the web experience more personally to the user.







However, the report identified a significant threat in the form of RedLine malware , which was responsible for a staggering 57% of the cyber offenses investigated.



This malware has not only affected Brazil but also led to considerable breaches in India, Indonesia, and the United States.



Highlighting an ironic twist, Adrianus Warmenhoven of NordVPN commented on how the ubiquity of cookie consent forms has inadvertently increased cybersecurity risks.



He recommended a simple yet effective safeguard: regularly clearing cookies from browsers to reduce the risk of data being accessible to unauthorized parties.

Background

In 2023, Latin America ranked as the fourth-highest target for cyberattacks globally, with 12% of incidents, according to the IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 202 .



This surge in cybercrime highlights advanced campaigns specifically designed for the region.



IBM's Juan Carlos Zevallos points to a widespread digital identity crisis , largely due to compromised credentials, mirroring a global trend.



The financial impact is significant. The average cost of a data breach reached $4.45 million, marking a 15% increase over three years.



Brazil, Colombia, and Chile experienced the highest number of attacks, particularly affecting the retail and energy sectors.



Cybercriminals prefer legitimate account access over network breaches, showing a strategic shift.

