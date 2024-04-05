Kazakh Centre Of ADA University Hosts Final Stage Of 'Vetenimsen Azerbaijan' Contest

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

The final stage of the "Vetenimsen, Azerbaijan!" competition washeld at the Kazakh Teachers' Seminary/ADA University, Azernews reports.

The purpose of the competition among 9th grade students held bythe Gazakh Centre of ADA University in cooperation with theGanja-Dashkasan and Gazakh-Tovuz Regional Education Departments isto reveal and enrich their current knowledge of the history,geography, language, literature, music, and art of Azerbaijan, aswell as to support their upbringing in the spirit of Azerbaijanismand patriotism.

The first stage of the three-stage competition took place withinthe school, with the participation of about 250 secondary schoolsbelonging to Gazakh-Tovuz RED and Ganja-Dashkasan RED. 371 studentswho successfully passed to the second stage took part in thecompetition in the district centres belonging to both regionaleducation departments. 24 high-achieving students participated inthe semi-finals, which were held in Ganja City Mir Jalal PashayevSchool No. 39 and the Kazakh Centre of ADA University, togetherwith a five-person team representing their schools. Six teams withhigh results qualified for the final stage.

In the final stage, held in the format of anintellectual-interactive game, students were presented with 20questions covering the history, language, literature, geography,and culture of Azerbaijan.

The team of the secondary school named after M. Musayev, Tovuzregion, Alimardanli village, took 1st place, the team of thehumanitarian and natural sciences oriented high school named afterM. Huseyn, Gazakh city, took 2nd place, the team of the high schoolnamed after J. Jabbarli, Ganja city, took 3rd place. The winnerswere awarded with gifts and certificates.

It is worth noting that the mentioned competition increasedstudents' knowledge about the ideas of Azerbaijanism and itscontent and inspired them to work as a team and work together.