France Furniture Outlook 2024, With Coverage Of Top 100+ Major French Furniture Companies

The France Furniture Outlook analyses the French furniture market through useful indicators and up-to-date statistics.
Furniture market size, market forecasts up to 2025, production, consumption, imports and exports of furniture for the time series 2018-2023, data by segment (upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, other furniture), major trading partners and macroeconomic trends, furniture manufacturing production system: structural statistics by number of enterprises, class of employment and value added.
Who are the top furniture companies in France?
For a selection of around 109 major French furniture companies, the report provides short profiles with information on activity, product portfolio, turnover range, workforce, email address and website.
Key Topics Covered:
France: Market at a glance
Furniture market outline Furniture market forecasts to 2025
France: Macro Data
Socio-demographic variables, macroeconomic trends, historical data and forecasts
France: Furniture Consumption
Total value 2018-2023 Furniture consumption by segment, by product origin
France: Furniture Imports
Total value 2018-2023 Imports/consumption ratio by segment Origin of furniture imports Detailed tables for imports by product, by country and geographical area of origin
France: Furniture Production
Total value 2018-2023 Furniture production by segment The furniture manufacturing productive system
France: Furniture Exports
Total value 2018-2023 Exports/production ratio, exports by destination, by product and by geographical area
France: Short profile of top furniture companies
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
