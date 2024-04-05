France Furniture Outlook 2024, With Coverage Of Top 100+ Major French Furniture Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Furniture Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The France Furniture Outlook analyses the French furniture market through useful indicators and up-to-date statistics.

Furniture market size, market forecasts up to 2025, production, consumption, imports and exports of furniture for the time series 2018-2023, data by segment (upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, other furniture), major trading partners and macroeconomic trends, furniture manufacturing production system: structural statistics by number of enterprises, class of employment and value added.

Who are the top furniture companies in France?

For a selection of around 109 major French furniture companies, the report provides short profiles with information on activity, product portfolio, turnover range, workforce, email address and website.

Key Topics Covered:

France: Market at a glance



Furniture market outline Furniture market forecasts to 2025

France: Macro Data

Socio-demographic variables, macroeconomic trends, historical data and forecasts

France: Furniture Consumption



Total value 2018-2023 Furniture consumption by segment, by product origin

France: Furniture Imports



Total value 2018-2023

Imports/consumption ratio by segment

Origin of furniture imports Detailed tables for imports by product, by country and geographical area of origin

France: Furniture Production



Total value 2018-2023

Furniture production by segment The furniture manufacturing productive system

France: Furniture Exports



Total value 2018-2023 Exports/production ratio, exports by destination, by product and by geographical area

France: Short profile of top furniture companies

